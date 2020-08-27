JAMB: Kano Govt to establish 44 ICT centres

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, Aug. 27 2020 Kano State Government says it will establish Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centres in the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Mr Sanusi Kiru, the state’s Commissioner for Education, made the disclosure in a statement issued by Aliyu Yusuf, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the ministry.

Kiru stated this when members of the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Karaye Zone, paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday in Kano.

According to him, the ICT centres are designed to also serve as Computer Based Test (CBT) centers for JAMB examinations in the state.

Kiru said the state government would provide additional furniture, facilities and execute infrastructure development projects in primary and secondary schools in the state.

He added that the ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Health would train 200 Principals on COVID-19 protocols to stem further spread of the pandemic.

“The Executive Secretary, Kano State Senior Secondary Schools Management Board (KSSSSMB), has been directed to select 200 principals for the commencement of the training exercise.

“Zonal Directors and Principals should also give preference to volunteer teachers when an opportunity is granted for the replacement of dead or retired teachers,” Kiru said was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Commissioner reiterated government commitment to reinvigorate the education sector for sustainable development in the sector.

In a remark, the ANCOPSS Chairman, Danladi Garba, said the visit was to commend and expressed support for government’s policies on education.

