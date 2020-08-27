Insurgency: Zulum urges stronger civil/military collaboration

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Buratai (Borno State), Aug. 27, 2020 Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has called for enhanced collaboration between the military and civilian population for credible intelligence gathering in the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the North East.

He made the call in an interview with newsmen at the inauguration of the Tukur Buratai Institute for War and Peace in Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of Borno on Thursday.

He stressed the need for local intelligence gathering in fighting the Boko Haram, adding that the people in the community had better information on movements of the insurgents.

According to him, apart from the intelligence reports that the DSS and other intelligence agencies send to Nigerian military, there is need for Nigerian military to collaborate with the civilian population to harness credible information.

He added that “I think there is need for us to strengthen relationship between the Nigerian military and civil population.

“Those people living in the communities are very conversant with what is going on in their areas. Therefore, the relationship will add value to what they are doing.”

The governor noted that the citing of the Nigerian Army University in Biu would afford Borno youths the opportunity to join the Nigerian military.

He said that the state government would do everything possible to partner with the two institutions, especially in the provision of critical infrastructure.

He added that “because we are now in post conflict rehabilitation, resettlement and reintegration, we shall do everything possible to collaborate with this institute to send more staff, including the civilian population so that they can come and train here.”

Naija247news reports that the institute, being run as a research centre under Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB), was established in 2019 to undertake studies in peace building and war.

The projects inaugurated are; the headquarters complex housing 60 offices for staff and lecturers, with conference halls and lecture halls and theatres, as well as a digital library and an ICT centre.

