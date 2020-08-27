Global Peace Foundation to set up community peace structures in Zamfara state

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Aug. 27, 2020 The Global Peace Foundation, an NGO, on Thursday organised a one-day stakeholders forum on peace building for Muslim and Christian communities in Zamfara.

Newsmen reports that the forum with the theme, “We are one family under God”, was attended by traditional, religious and community leaders, youth groups from Muslim and Christian communities.

The Country Director of the Foundation, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said the purpose of the meeting is to build community peace structures to deepen reconciliation and peace in the state and across the country.

Hayab noted that inspite of religious differences, there is need to work together against evil in order to promote peace and development of the country.

He said that the banditry, kidnapping and other crimes affecting the country especially in North West region are issues of serious concern to any religion.

“It is the right time to promote peace, unity and avoid unnecessary differences and hatred, and the global peace foundation is working with stakeholders to ensure everyone respect each other”, Hayab said.

The Emir of Anka and Chairman Zamfara Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, thanked the Foundation for choosing Zamfara to hold the forum.

Ahmad represented by Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, called for peaceful coexistence among communities irrespective of religion for national development.

He commended the state government for initiating peace programme for the warring parties which he said had yielded positive results.

“On behalf of Zamfara Council of Chiefs, I assure of the support and cooperation from the traditional rulers in the state on peace building, community diologue and understanding”, the emir said.

In her remark, the wife of the state Governor, Hajiya Balkisu Matawalle, commended the foundation for organising the meeting.

Mrs Matawalle, represented by the Executive Secretary, Female Education Board, Hajiya Zuwaira Abdu-Gusau said promoting peace is in line with the policies of the state government.

“The present administration is ever ready to work with stakeholders to promote peace in the state,” she said.

The governor’s wife said that the state had initiated programmes to deepen peace and reconciliation, which included the Ruga Settlements, Women Empowerment and Social Intervention programmes.

Earlier, Northern Coordinator of the Foundation, Sheik Haliru Maraya said the purpose of the meeting is to interact with stakeholders on how to promote peace in communities irrespective of religious differences.

Maraya said the ultimate aim is to build Community Peace Structures acrossthestate.

“Why, we say, we are one family under one God is because we are all created by God, irrespective of our differences in terms of race, tribe, religion and regions”, he said.

He noted that, the North West is the most religious zone in the country, but experiencing incessant killing of innocent persons.

“Zamfara is one of the important states in the North West as its blessed with arable land and endowed with mineral resources, but unfortunately insecurity is becoming predominant in the state.

“It is very unfortunate from data available to us, in the last eight years, over 4000 widows, over 25,000 orphans were recorded in Zamfara alone as a result of banditry.

“Over 3 billion ransom were paid to rescue 3,672 people from kidnappers”, he explained.

He called on the Government to create more agricultural opportunities for the populace of the state, considering that majority of them are farmers.

“Governments in North West region should do more to reduce unemployment and poverty among youths”, Maraya said.

