German authority requests travelers to self isolate

Berlin, Aug. 27, 2020 German authority have requested returned travelers from regions considered high-risk in the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday to self-isolate for up to 14 days.

However, they had the option of leaving the centre from the fifth day upon providing negative test result.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of Germany’s 16 states, as rising infection rates in the country strengthen calls for tougher nationwide rules.

However, it remained unclear, whether the coronavirus tests would be offered free of charge.

Travelers returning from high-risk areas had previously been required to get tested at the border and only faced 14-day quarantine if the result was positive.

The Federal Government is calling on state authorities to enforce the new quarantine rules effectively, with fines for those who violate them.

