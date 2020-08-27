FRSC warns fleet operators against violating COVID-19 protocols in Oyo

By Suleiman Shehu

Ibadan, Aug. 27, 2020 The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State has warned fleet operators and other vehicle owners in the state against violating the protocols on COVID-19.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mrs Chukwurah Uche, gave the warning on Thursday in Ibadan while sensitising fleet operators on the need to comply with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC,) and Presidential Task Force ( PTF) directives on COVID-19.

She said the command would be embarking on strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols and visits of parks and terminals of operators to ensure that they complied with COVID-19 protocols in order to flatten the curve.

“Because you are stakeholders in fleet operators, we need to educate you more on the dangers inherent in flouting the protocols.

“You need to have a change of heart and ensure that you don’t just end up being part of those that increase the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria through transportation.

‘NCDC, PTF and FRSC are saying you must provide washing hand facility in your garages, soap and ensure social distancing as you load your vehicles with passengers and as well ensure the use of sanitisers by all passengers.

“It is not what you do in the past where you just pack people like sardine.

” You have to cut down the loading of passengers by 50 per cent to give social distancing and we discourage the use of air condition for now,” Uche said.

She urged the fleet operators to always disinfect their vehicles before embarking on a journey, do the same when they return, wash hands and maintain their vehicles to guide against accidents.

In his remarks, the Deputy Corps Commander in charge of Operations, Olalekan Morakinyo, said that any vehicle caught overloading would be impounded and not issued ticket immediately.

He said that the corps was committed to doing its work without compromise.

Morakinyo called on all motorists to do the needful as good citizens of Nigeria so that people don’t lose their lives unnecessarily.

He further said that government would not hesitate to close down any fleet operators’ garage where COVID-19 regulations were being flouted.

A participant, Mr Peter Abraham, commended FRSC for the initiative considering the effect of COVID-19 on the economy.

“Looking at what the pandemic has been doing in the world and affecting the economy, I see this as a good initiative, especially to let everybody and fleet operators be aware of it and what to put in place,”Abraham said.

Another participant, Tunde Muritala, said no effort would be too small or great to curb the spread of coronavirus and called on FRSC to ensure continuity of the programme.

“No effort will be too small or great to curb the spread of coronavirus and I wish it will be a continuous programme because Nigerians need orientation and reorientation,”he said.

