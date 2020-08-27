Federal lawmaker, NCC chair pay tributes to Olubadan at 92

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, Aug. 26, 2020 Rep. Musliudeen Akinremi(APC-Ibadan North) and other prominent Nigerians on Wednesday paid tributes to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, as he clocked 92.

They extolled the virtues of the monarch in separate statements made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

Naija247news reports that Adetunji, who is the paramount king of Ibadanland, was born on Aug. 26, 1928.

Akinremi, who described the reign of the monarch as very peaceful, prayed God to grant him long life and good health.

“The reign of our Baba has brought tremendous progress and development to Ibadan and its environs.

“Kabiyesi has since mounting the throne provided quality leadership and played the role of a father to all in Ibadan as well as in the state.

“I pray that God continues to spare the life of our Baba. May he live long in good health and sound mind,” he said.

Prof. Adeolu Akande, the Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), also described Adetunji as a monarch everyone would love to associate with.

“ Kabiyesi is someone every would-be monarch should study closely.

” Oba Adetunji is not an ordinary monarch. Within few years on the throne, many developmental strides have been attracted to his domain.

“The reason is not far-fetched; Kabiyesi made his mark in business before assuming the throne. As a record label owner who produced the likes of Wasiu Ayinde (KWAM), he was indeed prepared for the throne.

“There is no doubt as to his capacity to make peace and unite people. Apart from his cordial relationship with other monarchs within and outside, Kabiyesi sees everybody as his children,” he said.

Akande prayed that God would enlarge his coast as he marked another birthday in good health and prosperity.

He also prayed that the monarch would reign long on the throne.

“Kabiyesi, may your reign continue to bring peace, development and unity to the length and breadth of Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital and Nigeria at large,” he said.

Chief Sharafadeen Alli, a former Secretary to the State Government and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) governorship candidate in the 2019 general election, also paid tributes to the monarch.

Alli, who is the Ekefa Balogun of Ibadanland, said the fatherly role of the monarch coupled with his intellect and wisdom had contributed greatly to the development of the ancient city under his watch.

“On behalf of the entire members of the ZLP in the state, I felicitate with our father, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungumiso 1, as he celebrates his 92nd birthday.

“Olubadan has displayed wisdom, knowledge and understanding in anchoring the traditional institution which has translated to great development in Ibadan land.

“We pray that you live many more prosperous years in good health and abundant blessings,” he said.

