Expert advocates gender balance in oil, gas industry

by Edith Ike-Eboh

Abuja, Aug. 27, 2020 Mr Iyke Nnoaham, Portfolio Business Manager, Shell companies in Nigeria, has advocated gender balance in the management of the oil and gas industry in the country.

Nnoaham spoke at the Nigeria Energy Industry Transformation Summit (NEITS), which held virtually and ended on Thursday.

He said that gender diversity had remained a major challenge in the industry, necessitating a balance for the sector to attain a greater height.

The manager said that only about 22 per cent of women were working in the industry, and few seen at the management cadre.

“The sector has gender diversity challenge, only about 22per cent of women are working in the industry.

“There is need for te nder balance to achieve active business in the industry,” he said.

Nnoaham said that though many women were seen to be among best graduating students in higher institutions, they were hardly absorbed in the system to work.

He advised women to ensure that they prepare for challenges and not wait to be pushed to participate.

“Do not wait to be pushed, push yourself and help to correct the imbalance in the industry,” he said.

Newsmen reports that the summit, organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, had the topic ” Challenging Global Energy Landscape: Strategies for Industry Sustainability”.

