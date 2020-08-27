Ekiti state govt discovers new tourism site, says Fayemi’s aid

By Taiye Olayemi

Lagos, Aug. 26, 2020 Mr Wale Ojo-Lanre, the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state on Tourism Development, says the state government has discovered a new tourism site in the area.

Ojo-Lanre disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Lagos on Wednesday.

He stated that the site was discovered on the foot of a mountain on Ado-Ekiti Road, Iyin-Ekiti.

He stated: “A new, natural tourism site, which will add to the global wonders in the universe, has been discovered on the foot of a mountain on Ado-Ekiti Road, Iyin Ekiti.

“The wonder rock, which looks like an amphitheatre is found on Abanijorin Rock, one of the beautiful rocks, which God planted on Iyin-Ekiti landscape.

“It is covered with a rock shelter and harbours a sequentially arranged rock pebbles as seats, capable of accommodating 500 guests or audience during a performance.

“The natural amphitheatre has an entry, an exit, air outlets and a foyer, where guests or audience can stand to have an awesome panoramic view of Ado-Ekiti,” he stated.

Ojo-Lanre further stated that he had led a team of tourism enthusiasts to the site for verification and on the spot assessment.

A section of the newly discovered tourism site in Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

According to him, all the visitors were marvelled at the unique wonder of nature, which the state harbours.

He noted that the site was discovered by a clergyman, Pastor Bayode, “who fellowships on Mount of Solutions and Power”, situated at about two kilometres away from the site.

He explained that Bayode had informed a member of the state tourism development team that led people on a hiking expedition within the rocky environment about the discovery.

Ojo-Lanre gave assurance that a team from the state Economic Research and Policy Documentation would visit the site to take its inventory for further attention and enhancement.

He congratulated the governor, who he described as a tourism-friendly governor and the people of the state on the discovery of another spell-bound, natural and nature-tended, money-spinning tourism site in the area.

