Deschamps drops Pogba from France squad after positive COVID-19 test

Paris, Aug. 27, 2020 (Reuters/NAN) France midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out of their squad for September’s UEFA Nations League matches after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was called up as a late replacement for the Manchester United player.

“I had to make a last-minute change to this list because Pogba was planned to be in this list,” Deschamps told reporters.

“But unfortunately for him, he took a test for COVID-19 yesterday (Wednesday) which turned out to be positive today (Thursday). So, at the last minute, he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga,’’ he said.

France are set to visit Sweden on Sept. 5 and host Croatia three days later.

France squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Clement Lenglet, Ferland Mendy, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, N’Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi, Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko

Forwards: Houssem Aouar, Wissam Ben Yedder, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Jonathan Ikone, Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe.

