COVID-19: Association urges FG, State Govts to reopen schools

Jos, Aug. 25, 2020

Jos, Aug. 25, 2020 The Plateau Chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has called on the Federal and State Governments to reopen schools that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of the association, Mr Solomon Musa, made the call in an interview with Newsmen on Tuesday in Jos.

According to Musa, since markets and worship centres have beeen reopened, schools should also be unlocked to enable students to continue with their academic pursuits.

He said that 99 per cent of private schools in the state were ready to resume academic activities, adding that modalities had been put in place to ensure that all the safety protocols against COVID-19 were adhered to by both students and teachers.

“Ninety nine per cent of private schools in Plateau are ready to resume academic activities. Most of our members have fumigated the surroundings of their schools, which is the first step.

“We have provided thermometers at a subsidised rates, and majority of the proprietors have purchased at least two each for their schools.

“We have also agreed that hand washing facility would be provided at the entrance of each classroom, not the gate of the school alone, and students must put on their face masks at all times,” the chairman said.

He, however, suggested that to further ensure strict compliance with the safety protocols, particularly the social distancing, school sessions should be split into morning and afternoon periods.

He said such move would enable schools with shortage of classrooms and other learning facilities to operate within the stipulated guidelines

