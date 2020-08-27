Community Policing: Anambra vigilance Group pledges cooperation with Police

By Chimezie Anaso

Awka, Aug. 26, 2020 The Anambra Vigilance Group (AVG) on Wednesday pledged continued support to the Nigeria the Police in the fight against crime and social vices.

Retired CP Ikechukwu Aduba, Chairman of the AVG and Special Adviser to Gov. Willie Obiano on Security, made the pledge when he led the management team of AVG on courtesy call to Zone 13 Command in Ukpo, Dunukofia Council Area on Wednesday.

Police Zone 13 Command which commenced operation recently is in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states.

Aduba, who presented the AVG handbook to AIG Danmallam Mohammed, said all operation of the outfit was in line with the rule of law and Police guidelines.

He said the Vigilance Group was neither an alternative to the conventional Police nor in competition with it.

The retired Police officer attributed the success in the security environment of Anambra to robust collaboration between the AVG and the Police and the effectiveness of community policing strategy.

Aduba thanked Gov. Willie Obiano for providing the needed support for the AVG to succeed.

“We are not an alternative to the Police or in a form of competition with you, our operations are under the standard operations guidelines stipulated by the police.

“Our mission is to laud the Inspector-General of Police for bringing this zone to Anambra and to congratulate you as the AIG in charge.

“Governor Obiano is very much interested in the security of Anambra and that is why n.the state is one of the safest in the country,” he said.

Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, a member of AVG Security Council, said better security would only be achieved through effective policing which was already in practice in the state.

Ezeonwuka, who is the Managing Director of Rojenny Games Village, Oba, Anambra, used the opportunity to congratulate the Nigerian Police for a successful tour his facilities, adding that they were available for the Zonal Command in all their sporting activities.

Also, Chief Godwin Okeke, Patron, Anambra Vigilance Committee, said AVG was crucial to stamping out violent crime in the state due to their nearness to the community.

Okeke, who was the Chairman of GUO motors, expressed confidence that Anambra would be safer with the arrival of the zonal command and promised that operatives of AVG would continue to support them.

On his part, AIG Danmallam Mohammed appreciated the AVG for the visit which he described as historic.

Mohammed said the South-East was the most secured region in Nigeria because what was predominant in the minds of the people was how to grow their businesses, their economy and create jobs for better life of the greater number.

He said the people were part of the security architecture of Anambra, adding that his command was ready to with the AVG.

Mohammed, however, restated that there would be no illegal arrest and detention, criminal extortion of innocent citizens and extra judicial killings within the command under his watch.

“I have told my people in the North to come here and see how people live in peace.

“We need experienced people to make the zone a success, we will ensure that the good people of Anambra go about their businesses in peace.

“We are not in doubt that with the calibre of people in charge of AVG, who are mostly retired police officers from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police we shall succeed,” he said.

