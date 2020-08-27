China’s central bank injects liquidity into market

Beijing, Aug. 27, 2020 (Xinhua/Naija247news) China’s central bank on Thursday continued to pump cash into the banking system via reverse repos to maintain liquidity.

The People’s Bank of China injected 100 billion Yuan (about 14.51 billion U.S. dollars) into the market through seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.2 per cent, according to the central bank.

The bank said that the move was intended to maintain reasonable and ample liquidity in the banking system

As 160 billion Yuan of reverse repos matured Thursday, the operations led to a net withdrawal of 60 billion Yuan from the market.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China pursues a prudent monetary policy in a more flexible and appropriate way, according to this year’s government work report.

