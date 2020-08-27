Chelsea sign France youth international on 5-year contract

London, Aug. 27, 2020 (Reuters/NAN) English Premier League (EPL) clubside Chelsea FC said on Thursday they have signed defender Malang Sarr on a five-year deal after his contract with Nice expired.

Sarr joins the London club after four seasons at the French Ligue 1 clubside where he made over 100 appearances.

Chelsea said the 21-year-old would be loaned out next season but did not say which club the France youth international will join.

“The opportunity to sign Malang was one we could not miss,” director Marina Granovskaia told the club website here.

“He is a tremendous prospect and we will be monitoring him closely during his loan period, hoping he will soon be back at Chelsea,“she said.

On Wednesday, Chelsea signed defender Ben Chilwell from Leicester City on a five-year deal, having earlier brought in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech from RB Leipzig and Ajax Amsterdam.

They have also been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s attacking midfielder Kai Havertz as manager Frank Lampard bids to improve his squad to challenge for honours this season.

Chelsea finished fourth last season to qualify for the UEFA Champions League in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

They begin the new season at Brighton Hove & Albion on Sept. 14.

