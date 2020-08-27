Basic education: Kaduna SUBEB to take over junior secondary schools – Official

By Philip Yatai

Kaduna, Aug. 25, 2020 The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), said on Tuesday that it would take over the management of Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) in the state as part of its mandates.

The Executive Chairman of the board, Mr Tijjani Abdullahi made this known in Kaduna during the handing over of a participatory project planning and monitoring tools to the board by an NGO, Connected Development (CODE).

Abdullahi pointed out that the structure of schools had not changed in the state since the introduction of Universal Basic Education (UBE) Policy in 1999.

According to him, the concept of the policy placed junior secondary schools under the purview of SUBEB.

He, however, noted that JSS had remained part of senior secondary schools in the state.

“We are, therefore, going to embark on full implementation of the policy beginning from year 2020 going forward.

“We will provide adequate facilities in primary schools to accommodate the JSS and where we have a standalone JSS, we will bring the primary schools to such schools.”

The executive chairman said that while infrastructural facilities were important, the board would pay adequate attention to the quality of education delivery by improving the competency of teachers.

He said, “Classrooms are there but unless you deliver quality education, the classroom will not be relevant. Classrooms and facilities are just tools to an end, human resource is our biggest challenge.

“We have over 39,000 teachers under SUBEB, and we need partnership with relevant stakeholders to effectively manage them to deliver quality teaching to the pupils.

“We are working to ensure that our teachers are not only qualified but do their job diligently.

“We are being confronted with a problem where teachers are subcontracting their job. We need to address that.”

Also speaking, the board’s Permanent Member, Physical Project Monitoring, Mr Mubarak Mohammed said that the state was in the forefront in strengthening transparency and accountability in the delivery of UBE projects.

Mohammed said that the board was developing a project application to provide real time information on its activities, including details of projects awards and implementation.

He disclosed that more than N8.5 billion worth of projects would be awarded very soon under the 2017, 2018 and 2019 UBE intervention.

He assured CODE that the participatory project planning and monitoring tools would be fully deployed in the implementation of the projects when awarded.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of CODE, Hamzat Lawal, explained that the tools were designed to strengthen citizen’s participation and monitoring of SUBEB projects.

Lawal explained that the tools were developed in partnership with the board to mainstream School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs) in the board’s Universal Basic Education work planning and implementation.

