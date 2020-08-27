Association decries quackery in private schools

By Edeki Igafe

Warri (Delta), Aug. 27, 2020 Dr Akpeme Ochuko, National Vice President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), South South Chapter, has decried the influx of quacks into the private school business.

Ochuko alleged in an with journalists on Thursday in Warri, that the quacks engage unqualified teachers who in turn contribute nothing to the development of the schools.

He said the association would soon work out modalities to sanitise the system.

Ochuko said that private schools not registered with the association would be brought into the fold for effective monitoring.

“There are mushroom schools everywhere, not government approved, no standards and people judge us base on what they see.

“There are private schools that are not members of NAPPS, we are working to see how we can bring them into the association because they are giving us bad name,” he said.

Ochuko, who is also the proprietor of Classical International Group of Schools, said that the association was against examination malpractice.

He noted that anyone caught by WAEC for malpractice at the end of the exercise would be punished by the association.

“Before the commencement of the WAEC/SSCE exam, I had a zoom meeting with all NAPPS chairmen in the South South states and the highlights was that the association is against examination malpractice.

“Examination malpractice is like two-headed sword, destroying the future of the nation and the children, so it must be discouraged.

“If students are giving the right teachings and exposed to WAEC techniques, they will not have problems with their exams,” Ochuko said.

