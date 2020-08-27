Abia state @ 29: Ikpeazu promises increased socio-economic, infrastructure development

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Umuahia, August 27, 2020 Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia says his administration is determined to make Abia “more economically viable, infrastructurally stable and socially responsible.”

Ikpeazu said this during the celebration of Abia Day, organised at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia to mark the 29th anniversary of the creation of the state.

He said that regardless of the challenges the present administration had faced since its inception in 2015, it had recorded progress and significant achievements.

He promised that government would continue to initiate policies and programmes to propel development in order to make Abia an investors’ haven.

Ikpeazu said that government would deploy available resources to make every sector of the state’s economy functional and prosperous.

He said that plans were underway to build Abia Airport, 100 new roads and also complete the new Government House and Joint Account Allocation Committee building, before the end of his tenure.

Ikpeazu also said that the state

government was desirous to make the state the small and medium scale enterprise (SME) capital of Nigeria.

He said that government had inaugurated the Board of the Enyimba Automated Shoe Factory and trained 30 youths that would form the nucleus of the factory, pursuant to the SME objective.

He hoped that by the end of September, the factory would have successfully produced its first batch of shoes that woould meet international standard.

The governor, who promised an increase in the tempo of road construction in the days ahead, said that the newly constructed roads brought the number of roads built by his administration to 200.

He said that the first phase of the administration’s road projects had been completed, using rigid pavement technology, which guaranteed the longevity of the roads.

He said that the state government had secured a N27.4billion World Bank funding for the construction of a cluster of roads in Aba, including Ngwa Road, Uratta Road, Obohia Road and Port Harcourt Road.

According to him, government has paid its counterpart fund in order to be able to access the fund for the project, which had a two-and-a-half year completion period.

He said that government’s resolve to sustain the fight against COVID-19 informed its decision to honour 13 front line health workers during the celebration.

He hoped that the gesture would serve as a morale booster for the recepients and other health personnel.

Ikpeazu said that Abia government made frantic efforts to provide necessary facilities for the management of COVID-19 cases.

He expressed government’s appreciation for the support given to the state by philanthropists. He urged residents to continue to obey the necessary protocols put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to contain further spread of the pandemic.

In a speech, the Chairman of Abia Advisory Council, Chief Anagha Ezikpe, appealed to the state government to enact into law, the Charter of Equity, drafted by the founding fathers of Abia.

Ezikpe, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Chikezie Nwachukwu, said that the document had the capacity to promote peace and unity among the different parts of the state.

“It can also serve as a guide for rotating political leadership positions in Abia,” the elder statesman said.

Also, Dr Azubuike Onyebuchi, a recipient of the front line healthcare workers award, thanked the state government for recognising the efforts of healthcare practitioners in the fight against COVID-19.

Onyebuchi, who is the Medical Director of Federal Medical Center, Umuahia, said that the gesture would motivate other healthcare workers to remain committed to the fight against COVID-19.

Newsmen reports that the event, which was graced by prominent sons and daughters of Abia, featured a lecture session, presentation of awards and cutting of the Abia anniversary cake.

