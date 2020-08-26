Three Crowns, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol and heart-friendly milk, has announced the start of ‘Jara’ campaign to deliver more value to consumers, especially mums who have done well by their families in the face of COVID-19 challenges.

The ‘Jara’ campaign will run simultaneously across all trade channels including the open retail market and neighborhood stores in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Ilorin, Aba, Benin & Enugu till October 2020.

To participate in the campaign, shoppers are required to buy products worth N3,000 or N5,000 within a selection of Three Crowns product range including the refill pouch, big family pack refill pouch and evaporated milk in cans; to win free sachets of milk and lots of gifts. This offer is valid while stocks and gifts last.

Three Crowns ‘Jara’ Campaign Elevates Care for Mums

Explaining the purpose of the campaign, the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns Omolara Banjoko said that the brand aims at ensuring mothers in particular and other consumers of Three Crowns milk get more value for their purchase – that is the ‘jara’ which means ‘extra.’

