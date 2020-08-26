TCN creates new work centres to improve power supply

By Constance Imasuen

Abuja, Aug. 24, 2020 The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has carved out two new work centres in Katsina and Jalingo under its Kaduna and Bauchi Regions respectively.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager in charge of Public Affairs in the company, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Mbah said the work centres were created to further decentralise its services to improve the company’s operational efficiency.

According to her, the work centres will ensure more proactive solution to interface issues within the Kaduna and Yola Disco franchise areas.

“The new Katsina work centre comprises three transmission substations namely: the 2×30 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA)132/33 Kilo Volt (kV) Katsina substation, 2X30MVA Kankia substation and 2x40MVA Daura substation, with a total installed capacity of 200MVA at 132kV level.

“Katsina work centre has five ongoing substation projects; 2x150MVA, 330/132KV and 2x60MVA,132/33KV in Katsina; 2x60MVA, 132/33kV substation projects in Kurfi, Kankara Dutsinma and Malumfashi Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“The work centre equally has a proposed 2x60MVA 132/33kV transmission substation at Mashi LGA which is yet to commence.

“Katsina work centre receives supply through the Kano 132kV lines 1 and 11,” she said.

Mbah said that the Jalingo work centre in Taraba on the other hand receive supply through the Yola sub-region transmission substation at 132kV level.

She said that the work centre was made up of four substations including the 2×30/40MVA 132/33kV substation in Jalingo, 2x60MVA 132/33kV substations in Wukari and Takum and the 2×7.5MVA 132/33kV substation in Kashimbila.

“These have a total installed capacity of 335MVA transformer capacity, ” the TCN general manager said.

Mbah stressed that the TCN had assured that it would continue to work assiduously to rehabilitate and expand the nation’s transmission network .

She said that the expansion was to ensure a more efficient and effective transmission of bulk electricity to distribution load centres nationwide.

