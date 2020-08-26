Taraba crises: Judge transfers case file back to Chief Judge

By Wandoo Sombo

Abuja, Aug. 26, 2020 Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday transferred the case file of a suit filed over the communal crises between the Tiv In Benue and Jukun in Taraba back to the Chief Judge of the Court.

Justice Mohammed transferred the case file on the grounds that he took up the case as a vacation judge, adding that his time as vacation judge will elapse on Aug. 27.

Mr Ihiagh Iorbee, President, the Incorporated Trustees of Mdzough U Tiv, and four others instituted the suit on the grounds of breach of their fundamental rights.

The applicants are praying for an order of interim injunction, restraining the commission of inquiry set by Gov. Darius Ishaku, concerning the Tiv/Jukun crisis from sitting to conduct proceedings.

They also urged the court to restrain the commission from taking any further step, pursuant to the instrument constituting it, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

According to the group, the commission of inquiry as currently set up, constitutes a breach of the fundamental rights of the Tiv people.

It contended that the composition of the commission with its name: “Commission of Inquiry into the crisis between Tiv and their neighbouring communities in Taraba”, was skewed against the Tiv community.

The applicants are praying the court for among other reliefs, an order quashing the instrument setting up the commission and quashing its proceedings.

It also prays for an order restraining the governor, the state government and the Attorney-General, from receiving and acting on any report from the commission.

They noted that the unending crises between Jukun and Tiv tribes in Taraba resulted from the resolve of the Jukun tribe to forcefully push out the Tiv people from the state, for political and other reasons.

On the last adjourned date, Justice Mohammed had ordered the respondents, in the fundamental rights enforcement suit, to appear before the court on Aug. 26.

They were to appear and show cause why the interim restraining injunctions sought by the applicants in the motion ex-parte should not be granted.

The judge also ordered the service of all processes, in relation to the case and hearing notices, on all the respondents.

Respondents in the case are the Governor of Taraba, the Government of Taraba, the Attorney -General and Commissioner of Justice of the state.

Others are the Commission of Inquiry into the crisis between Tiv and their neighbouring communities in Taraba and other related matters and its members.

The members, listed as the 5th to 12th respondents are: Justice Kumai Aka’ahs (Chairman), Justice Emmanuel Garba, Justice Ambrose Mammadi (rtd), Mr Danuma Rindam, Prof. Rotgak Gofwen, Prof. Istifanus Zabadi, Hamidu Audu and Emeka Okoro.

Also listed as respondents are: the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Inspector -General of Police, Director- General, State Security Service (SSS) and Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

