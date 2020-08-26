Sanwo-Olu approves Zamba’s appointment as LASHMA substantive General Manager

By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos, Aug. 24, 2020 Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Emmanuella Zamba as the substantive General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA).

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Monday by the Lagos State Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said that her confirmation as substantive General Manager was in recognition of her hard work and achievements since assuming the leadership of the Agency a few months ago.

He said that before her formal confirmation as the substantive General Manager of the agency, Zamba had served as head of the agency in an acting capacity since March 24, 2020.

The governor congratulated the general manager on her confirmation, and urged her to continue to raise the bar, particularly on the State Health Insurance Scheme.

He said that the State Health Insurance Scheme represented a critical pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda and a significant milestone in the state government’s obligation to Lagos residents.

