Pro-democracy group commends Buhari

By Douglas Okoro

Abakaliki, Aug. 25, 2020 A pro-democracy group, the National Council for Democratic Development (NCDD), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for working hard to deliver on his campaign promises to Nigerians.

According to the group, the present administration has done well, especially on security matters, youths and agriculture for food sufficiency.

The group made the commendation in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Tuesday by Mr Onu Nweze, the group’s executive director.

Nweze described the NCDD as a foremost democracy advocacy body supporting the administration of Buhari, especially in the administration’s policies on agriculture, infrastructural development and the anti-corruption war.

Nweze observed that, having followed the performance of Buhari, his organisation had identified huge gains and progress made on agriculture, infrastructural development, anti-graft campaign and insecurity.

The group, however, pleaded with the president to review the ministerial appointments in some key sectors for optimal development.

According to him, government business ought not to suffer due to political ambitions of some appointees in an administration.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...