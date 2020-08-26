Police seek support to meet operational, infrastructural needs

By Monday Ijeh

Abuja, Aug. 25, 2020 The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has called on well meaning individuals and corporate bodies to support the Nigeria Police to meets its operational and infrastructural needs.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the I-G made the call when he received three operational vehicles donated by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited.

He said the I-G, represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), in charge of Operations, Mr Abdulmajid Ali, said the vehicles were donated to support the Community Policing programme.

The I-G said the force had continued to receive commendable support from governments, corporate bodies and private individuals to ensure effective implementation of the community policing initiative.

Adamu said the donation would enhance the ongoing efforts to reposition the force for optimal performance.

He said the vehicles are Innoson G12 Series, consisting of the Single Cabin Pick-up Truck MSI, Double Cabin Pick-up Truck MSII and the SUV MSIII.

The I-G pledged that the vehicles would be judiciously utilised to combat crimes and criminality and enjoined other well meaning individuals and corporate bodies to emulate the gesture

Chief Innocent Chukwuma, the Managing Director of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited, presented the vehicles to the force.

He said the donation was in furtherance of the corporate social responsibility, community support and other efforts directed at making the country peaceful, safe and secure.

