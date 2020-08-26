Plateau senatorial by-election: 3 professors pick APC nomination forms

By Peter Amine

Jos, Aug. 24, 2020 Three professors have picked nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for the party’s ticket for the Plateau South senatorial by-election scheduled to hold on Oct.31.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Letep Dabang, disclosed this in an interview with Newsmen on Monday in Jos.

Dabang gave the names of the aspirants as Nora Daduut, Emmanuel Garba and Doknaan Sheni.

Daduut is a professor of French with the University of Jos, Garba is a professor of Mathematics and formerly of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, while Sheni is the immediate past Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos.

He said that all the aspirants are people of proven integrity and ranking academics.

“If there are other aspirants that will come later, I am yet to be aware but these are the ones that picked the forms,” he said.

He said that the aspirants had been on their own campaigning and soliciting for the votes of delegates in the forthcoming primaries.

“The party’s executive does not have a role to play at this stage, ours is to advise the aspirants.

“We advised them to conduct their campaigns in such a manner that will not bring disunity and crises within the party.

“We advised them to ensure that the campaigns are issue-based, we don’t want character assassination.

“This is necessary because we still have secondary election to deal with and we need to be together, to win,” he said.

Dabang said that the party’s leadership would call stakeholders to brief them on the timetable it received from the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) through the APC national secretariat.

The briefing, he said, would help everyone to be aware of the time the primaries would take place as the secondary election had been slated for Oct. 31.

