Plateau PDP holds elective state congress Aug. 29

By Peter Amine

Jos, Aug. 25, 2020 The Plateau chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its elective state congress on Saturday, August 29, 2020, Mr John Akans, a member of the State Caretaker Committee, said on Tuesday in Jos.

He said that the congress would hold at Langfield Resort in Rayfield, Jos.

“Accredited delegates and journalists to the congress are to come to the venue wearing face masks and observing all COVID-19 preventive measures,” he said.

He advised supporters of aspirants and observers to stay away from the venue of the congress, adding that the directive was in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.

