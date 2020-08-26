Osun Assembly confirms commissioner nominee for state Judicial Service Commission

By Olajide Idowu

Osogbo, Aug. 24, 2020 The Osun House of Assembly on Monday confirmed Mr Adebayo Salimon, the state governor’s nominee, as Commissioner, Osun Judicial Service Commission.

Mr Timothy Owoeye, the Speaker of the Assembly, while confirming the appointment of Salimon, said the nominee was confirmed in response to the request of the governor and in accordance with the provision of the constitution.

“In response to the request of Mr Governor and in line with sections 197 and 198 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, and having thoroughly screened the nominee, the Assembly hereby confirmed Mr Adebayo Salimon as one of the commissioners of the Osun Judicial Service Commission.” he said

It would be recalled that the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, had on July 28, forwarded a letter to the state assembly, requesting the confirmation of Mr Salimon (a legal practitioner) as a commissioner of the state Judicial Service Commission.

Salimon, however, appeared before the state Assembly on Aug. 17, where he was screened and asked series of questions by the state lawmakers.

Similarly, the speaker also acknowledged the receipt of a letter from the state Chief Judge, Mrs Adepele Ojo, presenting a Bill that would enable the state judiciary manage their funds.

Owoeye said the Bill titled: “Judiciary Fund Management Bill 2020” is seeking to enable the judiciary operate autonomously as provided and made possible by the Nigerian Constitution

