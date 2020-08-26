Ondo 2020: Makinde heads PDP campaign council

By Emmanuel Oloniruha
Abuja, Aug. 26, 2020 The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named Gov. Seyi Makinde as Chairman of its National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election.

The party said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ologbondiyan disclosed that Gov. Bello Mattawale of Zamfara was appointed the deputy chairman of the 145-member campaign council.

He listed the PDP National Financial Secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Maibashira, as Secretary of the council.

Members of the council also included all PDP governors, some elected lawmakers, some former governors and other chieftains of the party.

The inauguration of the campaign council, he said, would hold on Friday at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

