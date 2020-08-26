Nord automobile will tap into local content policy to manufacture cars ordinary Nigerians

The quest for the federal government to position the country among the automobile manufacturers in Africa is yielding positive results following the emergence of Nord Automobiles Limited.

With a mission to roll out a wholy Nigerian model of cars, for Nigerians and assembled by Nigerians, the current Nord assembly plant is located on a 2,100 square meters of land space in Sangotedo in Lagos, while and another one recently acquired and occupying 3,400 square meters of land at Epe is currently undergoing construction for the assembly complex in readiness to meet the growing automotive market and increasing customer demand.

According to Oluwatobi Ajayi, chairman and chief executive of Nord Automobiles Limited, the aims and objectives of setting up the assembly which huge capital investment to solve the Nigeria’s vehicular and mobility needs of both the low and middle income earners, including corporate organisations by making it normal for hardworking Nigerians to buy and use brand new vehicles.

Oluwatobi Ajayi stated that, the models that will be rolling out of the new assembly plant will include the Nord Tank Pick-up, Max Pick-up, Flit bus, Aso truck, Lasgi big bus, A3 sedan, A5 SUV, Yarn family/business shuttle, Tripper bus, Bolt bus, Ben SUV, Urban sedan among many others that are in the pipeline. The mission of the company he disclosed is to “grow together efficiently” with the economy and people of Nigeria.

The Nord CEO who spoke to our correspondent following the news making the rounds on the emergence of Nord assembly plant on social media recently described Nord as a brand that takes the needs of Nigerian environment into consideration during the assembly of the vehicles.

In the words of Oluwatobi Ajayi who was listed among Forbes 30 most promising young entrepreneurs in Africa in 2018 as well as 10 most influential entrepreneurs under 40 in Nigeria by the Business Insider Magazine, pointed that he nurtured the dream to give Nigerians the best of automobiles in 2016 while he was the Managing director of Jetvan Automobiles Limited.

All the vehicles being offered he assured are durable and elegant, and yet competitively priced. They have low total cost of ownership compared to the competition.That is why we are confident that the Nord vehicles would soon be a household names in Nigeria.

The company’s operations focuses on delivering quality expertise in the value chain of the entire auto assembleage which includes the design, sourcing, development, assembling, distribution, marketing, provision of sales and after-sales service of their unique Nigerian branded automobiles.

In terms of foreign partnerships, Nord Company is collaborating with some of the biggest automotive firms in Europe and Asia, which offers the company an edge in its pursuit to deliver durable, safe, reliable and affordable vehicles for Nigerians and give buyers of the brand good value for money.

The journey to the realisation of setting up the Nord automobile assembly plant he disclosed followed several inspection visits, series of discussions and subsequent approvals from the relevant supervising federal government’s ministries, departments and agencies.

These include the federal ministry of trade and investment, the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), federal ministry of finance, budget and national planning, and the Nigerian Custom Service (NCS).

Incorporated in 2017 is a Nigerian automotive manufacturer/assembler with headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria with http//nordmotion.com as its official website, Nord Automobiles Limited was born out of the need for a remarkable made-in-Nigeria automobile brand, the chief executive said.

