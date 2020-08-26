Nigeria hasn’t done badly with COVID-19 mortalities- Medical Expert

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Lagos, Aug. 25, 2020 A medical practitioner, Dr Tunji Akintade, says Nigeria has not done badly in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic, considering its weak health system and the time it crossed its one thousand COVID-19 mortality rate.

Akintade, also the Chairman, Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN), made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN recalled that data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that 1,002 people had lost the battle to COVID-19 in the country as at Aug. 23.

Nigeria, on Feb. 27, announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case when an Italian citizen in Lagos tested positive to the virus.

Akintade said it was gratifying to note that Nigeria just crossed three digits COVID-19 fatalities, since its index case in February.

“Not that I’m happy that people died; but honestly, we have not done badly.

“We are coming from the point of weakness of a not too standard health system, even countries that have excellent health system, have crossed six digits fatalities since,” he said.

Akintade, however, said in spite of that, the country needs to improve on containing the community transmission of COVID-19.

According to him, this is by enforcing the rules of wearing face masks, regular washing of hands, physical distancing, remote working and other measures.

“Sensitisation and awareness about COVID-19 should continue, while political leaders should avoid politicising COVID-19.

“We should also encourage the government and private funders, because we still need a lot of money to establish some things and sequence of other activities that would enhance our response,” he said.

Akintade also advised that the country should not rest on its oars, saying the battle against the pandemic was far from being over.

“We must move forward and ensure that we improve and intensify upon what we did at the peak of the virus in March and April, till we eliminate COVID-19 in Nigeria,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...