My husband’s “SIMPLE Agenda” will boost women empowerment in Edo state – Mrs Ize-Iyamu

By Joy Odigie

Uzebba (Edo) Aug. 23, 2020 Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu, wife of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo Governorship election, has called on women to vote en mass for her husband in the Sept. 19 election for women development.

Speaking at a campaign rally at Uzebba, Owan West Local government Area, comprising women from Owan West, Owan East and Akoko Edo councils, Ize-Iyamu said her husband’s SIMPLE agenda supported women and youth empowerment.

She said, “we are here to tell you that our governorship candidate will boost your businesses, create jobs for your children and care about your welfare.

” He will also support your farming activities and ensure your markets have water and toilet facility.”

She said that being a medical practitioner, she would assist her husband if elected to revamp the health sector of the state.

“Most of our hospitals lack doctors, nurses, drugs, I will ensure that all these are provided in our state government hospitals so that you can access good medical services.

“I will ensure that elderly people and children with special needs get access to free medical services”.

Ize-Iyamu also assured of her husband’s readiness to address the infrastructure decay in the state education sector.

She called on women and other voters not to be intimidated while casting their votes, and also educated the women on how to cast their votes rightly on the election day.

Thousands of women and other voters turned out at the campaign rally.

