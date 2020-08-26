LetsGoSmooth: Introducing Guinness Smooth Tribe

By
Hammed Mohammadu
-
0
18

Guinness Nigeria has officially unveiled new members of its Smooth tribe who individually and collectively embody the distinctive qualities and characteristics of Guinness Smooth.

In a smooth and audacious move, Guinness Nigeria made the announcement yesterday live on Big Brother Nigeria, the nation’s most-watched reality TV experience ever.

Millions of Big Brother Nigeria fans tuned in to watch housemates furiously piece together the hugely entertaining puzzle that culminated in the reveal of award-winning actress, Beverly Naya, Afropop artist, Fireboy DML, entertainer, Oli Ekun, and independent photojournalist, Yagazie Emezi, as the new Guinness Smooth Tribe.

