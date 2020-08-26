Lagos NUJ chairman launches campaign for second term

By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos, Aug. 25, 2020 (NAN) Dr. Qasim Akinreti, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Lagos State Council, has promised to consolidate on achievements attained during his three years tenure, if re-elected.

Akinreti made the promise on Tuesday at Ikeja during the launching of his re-election campaign.

He said that three years ago, he campaigned on four major programmes, which included the Restoration of the Integrity of the Union, Welfare of the Members, Capacity Building and Training for Members, and Investment in Media, Capital Market, Properties among others.

”Today, I like to report to you, I fulfilled those promises. In restoring the integrity of the union, it is on record that officials of the union were called to question on how funds were allegedly mismanaged.

”To the glory of God, I stand before you to say that we have been able to restore the integrity of our union to a great extent.

”In recognition of this feat, the state government gave the union N25 million for the remodeling of our secretariat at Iyalla Street, Ikeja. A two-storey edifice is standing now as our secretariat.

”We are reaching out to the state government and corporate organisations to assist the Union to complete the turnkey projects.

“By the special grace of God, it will be fully completed if you trust me with your votes a second time,” the chairman said.

On welfare, Akinreti said that his administration had been able to pay hospital bills, academic bills, marriages, obituaries, naming ceremonies and given palliatives to members during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

He said that his administration had done well in the reallocation of Abarenland/Pen Jewel to over 1,700 members and pursuance of refund of the failed Pen Jewel housing scheme.

According to him, his administration purchased land for agricultural purposes, retrieved the NUJ Light House property from the former property manager due to embezzlement of the union’s revenue and paid dividends to chapels from the rents.

The chairman said that before now, the revenue from the Light House, to the tune of N27.7 million was going to private pockets, but that his administration had been able to resolve that and the revenue now being paid directly to the union’s account.

On Capacity Building and Training, Akinreti said that over 200 members had benefited from union-sponsored media training within and outside Nigeria.

”I can be trusted with votes for a second term. I will fulfill my campaign promises and even do more.

“There is a need for us to consolidate on the achievements of the last three years and improve on what is on ground,” Akinreti said

