Keffi council commences construction of shops, stalls to boost IGR

By Awayi Kuje

Keffi (Nasarawa State) Aug. 25, 2020 Alhaji Abdulrahman Maigoro, Chairman, Keffi Local Government Council, Nasarawa State, has commenced the construction of shops and stalls to boost internally generated revenue and standard of living of people in the area.

This was contained in a statement by Maigoro’s media aide, Shuaibu Muhammad, made available to journalists in Keffi on Tuesday.

The statement noted that the construction of shops and stalls was part of the administration’s commitment to promote the status of local businesses in the area.

“The council has began the construction of shops/stalls and bridge at the Keffi livestock market.

“The construction and upgrading of the standard of the livestock market is necessary in view of our growing determination in promoting local business environment to a modern standard.

“Promoting the economic base of the council area remains paramount in my administration for the overall development of the council and the state at large,” it quoted the chairman.

The statement announced that apart from the shops and bridge construction, the council would also look at other essential infrastructure that would boost business activities in the market.

It urged people of the area and Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, and be their brother’s keepers for development to thrive.

