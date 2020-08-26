Ivory Coast president sees growth slowing to 1.8% in 2020

By
Naija247news.com
-
0
10

ABIDJAN (Reuters) – Ivory Coast’s economic growth is expected to slow to 1.8% in 2020 from a projected 7.2% due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, President Alassane Ouattara said on Wednesday.

Several sectors of the Ivorian economy including agriculture, construction, transport and tourism have been hit by the outbreak that has slowed gross domestic product (GDP) in the world’s top cocoa producer, Ouattara said.

Ivory Coast’s GDP growth had averaged around 8% between 2012 and 2019, Ouattara said during a speech at the annual general meeting of the African Development Bank.

Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.