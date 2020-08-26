INEC prepares for bye-election in Enugu – REC

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, Aug. 26, 2020 The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is preparing for a bye-election to replace a member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, late Chijioke Ugwueze, who died recently.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu, Dr Emeka Ononamadu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu.

Ononamadu said that the commission had fixed Oct. 31, 2020 for the conduct of the bye-election to replace the late lawmaker from Isi-Uzo state constituency.

“For now, we are preparing for the bye-election to replace the state lawmaker from Isi-Uzo state constituency.

“More details on the preparation will be communicated very soon,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Ugwueze died of heart failure, according to family source, on June 19 at age 49.

