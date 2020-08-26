Gov. Diri swears-in 25-member cabinet Swearing-in

By Shedrack Frank

Yenagoa, Aug. 25, 2020 Gov. Duoye Diri of Bayelsa has sworn-in a 25- member cabinet, comprising 24 commissioners and one special adviser on political affairs in the state.

Diri, in a statement signed by the Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, on Tuesday, in Yenagoa, said the commissioners were selected in recognition of their capabilities.

According to him, service to the people is the essence of their appointment and they should work to actualise the dreams of the state’s founding fathers.

Diri said during the swearing-in that they were assuming office at a difficult moment occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed confidence that the new cabinet members would contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

The governor tasked them to be innovative and prudent with the commonwealth of the state, adding that the administration ran an open-door policy and undertook projects that were people-centred.

He said they should put interest of the state above personal consideration and ensure that the prosperity agenda of the administration got to every nooks and crannies of the state.

“Continue the important work of actualising the dreams of the founding fathers of our great state, Bayelsa, and making it the destination that will truly be the glory of all lands.

“I want to heartily congratulate you on your appointment and also thank you for accepting to bring your skills, capacity and experience to the service of your people.

“The expectations from you are naturally very high.

”With the inauguration of the executive council, you are expected to hit the ground running and put the necessary structures in place to fulfill the hopes and aspiration of our people.

”Be prudent with the management of scarce resources,” he said.

Those sworn-in were Miss Preye Broderick (Ministry of Special Duties – East), Mr Esau Andrew (Lands, Housing and Urban Development), Dr Ibiene Jones (Mineral Resources), Chief Thompson Amule (Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Development), and Miss Grace Ikiotenne (Transportation)

Others were Mr Stanley Braboke (Trade, Industry and Investment), Mr Moses Teibowei (Works and Infrastructure) and Mr Iselema Gbaranbiri (Environment), Chief David Alagoa (Agriculture and Natural Resources) and Mr Biriyai Dambo SAN (Justice).

Also sworn-in were Dr Iti Orugbani (Culture and Tourism), Dr Promise Ekio,(Communication, Science and Technology), Mr Otokito Federal (Labour, Employment and Empowerment), Miss Faith Opuene (Women, Children Affairs and Social Development), Mr Obosi Churson (Special Duties, West) and Mr Sinkumo Ekisah (Special Projects).

Others are Mr Maxwell Ebibai (Finance), Mr Akpoebide Alamieyeseigha (Budget and Economic Planning), Mr Rex Flint-George (Special Duties – Central), Hon. Daniel Igali (Youths and Sports Development) while Mr Ebitein Tonyon will oversee the Power and Water Resources Ministry, Dr Igwele Pabara Newton (Health), Mr Ayebaina Duba (Information and Orientation) and Hon. Gentle Emelah (Education).

Chief Collins Cocodia, was also sworn-in as Special Adviser on Political Affairs.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...