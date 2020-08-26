Extra-Judicial Killing Of Unarmed IPOB Members: A Crime Against Humanity And Assault On Democracy

We the Igbo Ekunie Initiative, IEI, comprising individuals in Nigeria and the Diaspora; unequivocally
condemn the extrajudicial killing of unarmed youths holding peaceful meetings in Emene Enugu
state by Nigerian security services.
In light of this egregious violation of human rights and assault on the very essence of democracy; we
wish to state as follows:
That democracy at the very minimum provides for the continuous negotiation of dissent, critical
voices, civil opposition and protests. Indeed; the management, negotiation and resolution of
conflicting ideologies, opinions, grievances and petitions in a civil and democratic manner,
constitutes the essence of what democracy represents.
The cold-blooded and cowardly extrajudicial execution of unarmed IPOB youths in Enugu, therefore,
represents an unparalleled barbarity, a crime against humanity and a monumental assault on our
democracy.
At a time of global protests and awakening by the “Black lives matter” movement, following the
murder of George Floyd, it’s a shame that the most populous Black nation on earth is showing the
world that Black lives don’t matter within its shores.
Indeed, it’s noteworthy that at a time assailants are committing genocide in Southern Kaduna,
terrorists, bandits and herdsmen are running rampage in large swaths of the north. The cowardly
Nigerian army, DSS and police that should be maximally engaged in combating these murderous
terrorists up north are rather preying on unarmed youths in Enugu.
Under any circumstance; the extrajudicial execution of unarmed youths is a violation of the
constitution and the African Charter on human and people’s rights. To that extent, it was a criminal
act and a crime against humanity.
We, therefore, call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the officers and men who killed the
unarmed youths.
Recent intelligence reports have highlighted the invasion of Nigeria on a southward trajectory by
ISIS, ISWAP, and Al Qaeda. We, therefore, use this opportunity to call on Southeast governors to
urgently evolve a formidable regional security outfit capable of dealing with evolving security
scenarios; particularly in the face of a biased Nigerian security service that has proven only capable
of killing unarmed innocent civilians while most often fleeing from murderous armed assailants or
even aiding and abetting them on ethnoreligious grounds.
