Edo: Vote youth candidate who knows your pains – APM candidate

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Aug. 26, 2020 Mr Igbineweka Osamuede, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), gubernatorial candidate for Edo Governorship Election, has urged the people, especially the youths to vote youth candidate, who knows their pains and grievances.

Osamuede made the call at a press conference on Wednesdays in Abuja.

He said it was high time the youths woke up to their responsibilities and protect their futures from old politicians hijacking the state power and looting the state’s treasury.

“My fellow youths let us put an end to this hijack and vote for fellow youth who knows your pains and grievances.”

Osamuede said his five-point agenda were to address the issues of insecurity, recycling of leadership, unemployment, power and social amenities affecting the development of the state.

He decried the issue of insecurity in the state including situation where some ladies from the state were engaged as commercial sex workers outside the country, while some boys engaged in armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping and internet frauds.

“If I may say, Edo youths are very intelligent; youths that have not been given the opportunity to express themselves in the right way and good manner of life to the society that is the reason why there is insecurity in the state.

“My agenda is to carry a system engagement of our youths by involving both state actors and non-state actors in the active initiatives to get our youths out of the streets.

“Provision of employment opportunities by supporting the growth of small and medium scale businesses is key. They are an integral part of any society.

“We have resolved to focus our attention on the youths of the state by engaging with key industry players on the necessary support required for their operation for onward employment of the youths.

“Small and medium scale businesses require trainings and incentives for them to be able to expand and consequently employ more youths.

“This approach is key to reducing the burden on the government for direct employment but indirectly spurs employment growth in the private sector,” Osamuede said.

Osamuede pledged that if elected, his administration would work with the private sector in the drive to address the issue of power failure for its application to the Edo business and commercial community.

He also pledged to address challenges of social amenities including good roads, pipe borne water, medical facilities, shelter, good schools, security, job creation among others.

