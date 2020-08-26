Edo 2020: We will continue to invest in education, says PDP

By Deborah Coker

Oluku (Edo), Aug. 25, 2020 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo has pledged to continue to invest in the education sector.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the party in the forthcoming Sept. 19 governorship election, made the pledge on Tuesday at Oloku, ward six, during the party’s campaign rally.

Obaseki said education would continue to take centre stage in the policy thrust of his administration if reelected because of the importance of education in the society.

He noted that in the last three years and nine months, his administration had done much in revamping and redirecting the education sector in the state.

He also highlighted his administration’s achievements in other areas to include regular payment of workers salaries, payment of pensions, establishment of a modular refinery as well as power generation.

He noted that his administration has various plans for the state, as he was more committed to move the state forward.

Earlier, the youth leader of the APC in Oloku ward, Mr Mathew Edigierobo, defected to the PDP, citing the governor’s effort at infrastructure development as reason for deciding to join the PDP.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...