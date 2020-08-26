Edo 2020: PDP promises large scale mechanised farming for Igue-Oshodin Community

By Deborah Coker
Igue-Oshodin (Edo), Aug. 26, 2020 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday promised to bring large scale mechanised farming to Igue-Oshodin Community in Ovia North East Local Government Area, if the party was re-elected.

Candidate of the party, Gov Godwin Obaseki, made the promise during the party’s ward to ward campaign tour/rally in Igue-Oshodin Eard 12.

Obaseki announced that the funds to finance the project was already available.

He also promised to award contract for the construction of the Utoka-Omi-Ogheghe community after his inauguration.

“After my inauguration on Nov. 12, I will award the contract for this road.

“If I didn’t come here today, I will not know the state of your road.

“That is the whole essence of this ward to ward campaign tour.

“So that I will have first hand knowledge of the challenges of every ward,” he said.

He further promised to build a school in the community as well as recruit residents of the community as teachers for the school.

