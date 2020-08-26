Edo 2020: Bishop warns politicians against violence

By George Edomwonyi

Otuo (Edo), Aug. 25, 2020 The Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Sabongidda Ora, Rev. Augustine Ohilebo, has warned political parties and their supporters against violence during and after the Sept.19, Edo governorship election.

Ohilebo gave the warning on Tuesday during the 9th Synod of the Diocese of Sabongidda Ora, held at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Otuo, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo.

He said that election was never a do-or die affair as some people now erroneously believe, adding that violence was not the true test of good leadership quality.

“Let it be known that election will come and election will go and we will always be together in our various communities.

“The pain is that, we the common electorate bear the brunt of such violence.

“Please, those thinking of violence at this Edo governorship election now few weeks away, should know that violence is not the true test of good leadership quality ,” he said.

The bishop urged politicians to allow the people to express their choices through voting as only the one chosen by God would emerge winner come Sept 19.

“Let us shun recycling politics, political propaganda, violence and politics of hatred.

“Let us go to the field with our PVC, let the result be determined by PVC.

“Let the people make their choices, let us not force anyone against his wish,” he said.

Speaking on the theme “I Know Thy Works,” the cleric said God knows the end of everyone from the beginning as well as the true intent of one’s heart.

“Everyone’s works are open to God and known by him. It is foolishness for anyone to think that he will do something under the sun without God knowing about it.

“Both our actions and motives behind those actions are known and weighed by God,’” he said.

