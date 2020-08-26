COVID-19: NOA tasks rural dwellers on regular use of face masks, hand washing

By Christian Ogbonna

Afikpo (Ebonyi), Aug. 26, 2020 The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Ebonyi, has advised rural dwellers in the state on the need for regular hand washing and use of face masks as possible measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The agency’s State Director, Dr Emmanuel Abah, gave the advice on Wednesday in Itim community, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state during its ongoing state-wide sensitisation campaign towards prevention of COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the state-wide campaign tagged, “Advocacy Sensitisation Campaign on Increased Communication and Community Engagement on COVID-19,” started on Aug. 17.

Abah, represented by the agency’s Programme Director in Ebonyi, Mr Romanus Mbam, said that adhering strictly to the preventive measures would go a long way in containing the disease.

“There is need to increase the level of personal hygiene by maintaining regular hand washing and obeying all government approved restrictions and protocols to prevent the community spread of the virus.’’

Mr Chinyere Okogwu, Assistant Director and Chief Orientation and Mobilisation Officer, NOA in Afikpo North Local government Area, urged the people to disregard every false talk about coronavirus.

“What is important now, is to prevent the community spread of the virus. You must be part of this campaign and spur the people to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols,” he advised.

Mr Boniface Oti, traditional ruler of Itim Autonomous Community, commended the NOA for taking the COVID-19 campaign to the people in the rural communities of the state.

“We have team that have been in this campaign in our community, but we are going to redouble efforts and mobilise the people to ensure that the campaign gets to the grassroots level,” Oti added.

Mr Isaac Uroh, youth leader in the area, also commended the team from NOA and agreed to set up more teams to ensure that the campaign succeed to avoid community spread of the disease.

