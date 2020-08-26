Covid-19: NGO advises Plateau residents on hand washing facility at homes

By Polycarp Auta

Jos, Aug 26, 2020 An NGO, Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN), has advised Plateau residents to make available hand washing facility in their homes.

Mr Jephtha Daleng, Programme Officer of the organisation gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

According to him, such move would go a long way in curbing the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Daleng, who decried the absence of such facilities in most homes in the state, added that making it available was in line with safety protocols against the spread of Covid-19.

“According to the Water Sanitation and Hygiene National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASH NORM) survey of 2019, only sixteen per cent of Plateau residents have hand washing facilities at home

“This survey was conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Water Resources

“The result of the survey poses a big challenge to the ongoing fight against the spread of covid-19, because the World Health Organisation (WHO), says that eighty per cent of the disease can be prevented through regular hand washing.

“So, we call on residents of Plateau to provide hand washing facility, that is, running water and soap at home to encourage regular hand washing by occupants of the house, as well as visitors.

“That way, the fight against the spread of this pandemic will yield positive result,” he said.

The programme officer further advised residents to comply with other saftey protocols, such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of face mask at public arenas, among others.

He also charged state government and security agencies in the state to enforce the protocols, and advised that anyone caught violating them should be arrested.

Daleng further urged government to be more proactive in improving access to water, adding that availability of the essential commodity would also play key role in curbing the spread of the pandemic in the state.

