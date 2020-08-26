Coronation Merchant Bank unveils Mobile Banking App

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, Aug. 24, 2020 Coronation Merchant Bank on Monday unveiled its mobile banking application to enable customers to perform transactions seamlessly without the need for in-person banking.

Mr Banjo Adegbohungbe, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Lagos.

He said it was in line with the bank’s commitment to customers, in providing innovative solutions for easy banking.

Adegbohungbe said that the the mobile app, which is the first to ever emerge in the merchant banking space, would present easy access to customers’ accounts.

“We are delighted to be at the forefront of digital banking within the merchant banking space.

“We recognise that these are very difficult times and our customers are looking for a partner that can help them navigate the challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is why we are constantly raising the bar and pushing the limits in service delivery by pioneering innovative solutions that make banking easier and faster for our customers.

“Our goal is to consistently create value for our customers and to provide them with solutions that enable them meet their strategic objectives.

“We remain committed to being there for our customers even in these difficult times,” Adegbohungbe said.

The statement also noted that in spite of the novel coronavirus, Coronation Merchant Bank has been at the vanguard of pioneering innovative solutions to enable its customers achieve their strategic objectives.

It said that earlier in the year, the bank announced its partnership with International Finance Coorporation (IFC) (a member of the World Bank Group) to provide a $40 million Trade Finance Guarantee facility for its clients, making it the first in five years of such in Nigeria.

Furthermore, the Bank was recently appointed as a designated bank for the collection and remittance of all Revenue Payments (Import, Excise and other duties) by the Nigeria Customs Service, it said

