Coca-Cola™ Nigeria launches first new campaign since lockdown: “Open Like Never Before”

New advertising campaign starts with a moving manifesto for change by George The Poet

Coca-Cola Nigeria launches a new campaign, “Open Like Never Before”, it’s first since Covid-19 changed the world in so many ways.

Coca-Cola in Nigeria temporarily suspended all planned marketing activity in April, redirecting resources towards communities and supporting its most affected retail partners. Alongside its bottling partners and The Coca-Cola Foundation, the company pledged to donate more than $100m globally to organisations leading local relief efforts.

In Nigeria, it has provided a grant to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to help curb the spread of COVID-19 across Nigeria. This partnership with the IFRC impacts 1.3 million people in Nigeria and other countries in the region.

