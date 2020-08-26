BOSIEC to conduct LG polls in compliance with COVID-19 protocols

By Hamza Suleiman

Borno, Aug. 24, 2020 The Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) says all is set for the conduct of elections into all the 27 Local Government Areas and 312 wards of the state slated for Nov. 28.

The BOSIEC Chairman, Alhaji Abdu Usman, who stated this at a news conference in Maiduguri on Monday, said that the elections would hold under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Usman said that the commission was ready to resume political activities in the state, as arrangements had been made for all staff to ensure that strict requirements of the COVID-19 regulations were followed at various polling units.

He noted that each of the staff participating in the elections would be provided with hand sanitizer and face mask while they were expected to enforce social distancing at various units.

Usman explained that BOSIEC had adopted various modalities to educate all stakeholders as well as political parties vying for various elective offices.

He said that a total of 16 out of the 18 registered political parties in the state had indicated interest to contest the council polls.

Usman said that some elections would be conducted in designated polling units for Internally Displaced Persons due to the security challenges in some LGAs.

He gave assurance that the commission would conduct free, fair and credible elections that would stand out as the best.

