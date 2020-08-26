BlackBerry to launch 5G smartphone in H1 2021

New BlackBerry 5G smartphone will be publicly available in the first half of 2021

OnwardMobility’s CEO Peter Franklin announces agreements with BlackBerry and FIH Mobile Limited, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, to deliver a new 5G BlackBerry Android smartphone with a physical keyboard, in the first half of 2021 in North America and Europe. Working closely with OnwardMobility, BlackBerry and FIH Mobile will ensure world-class design and manufacturing of these devices.

5G BlackBerry Smartphones To Debut H1 2021

OnwardMobility today announced agreements with and FIH Mobile Limited (HKG: 2038), a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, to deliver a new BlackBerry 5G smartphone Android with a physical keyboard, in the first half of 2021 in North America and Europe.

Under the terms of the agreement, BlackBerry grants OnwardMobility the right to develop, engineer, and bring to market a BlackBerry 5G mobile device. Working closely with OnwardMobility, BlackBerry and FIH Mobile will ensure world-class design and manufacturing of these devices.

With the increasing number of employees working remotely with critical data and applications, coupled with the constant threat of cyberattacks, there is an absolute need for a secure, feature-rich 5G-ready phone that enhances productivity.

