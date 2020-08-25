Zimbabwean govt urges public to restrict movements amid rising COVID-19 cases

Zimbabwean government on Monday called on the public to avoid unnecessary traveling, particularly in cities during peak hours to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said while the government is aware of the difficulties brought about by the lockdown for about five months, citizens must, however, avoid the temptation of unnecessary travel.

“Let us not violate the movement restrictions that are in place to protect us and others as well as the wearing of masks in public places,” Mutsvangwa said in a statement.

There is currently a 10-hour night curfew beginning at 8 p.m., which has recently been shortened from 12 hours, while inter-city travel remains banned.

As of Sunday, Zimbabwe had recorded 5,930 COVID-19 cases, including 4,872 recoveries and 155 deaths.

“Experts have informed us that those who will win this war are those who adapt to the new normal, which entails adopting the protective and preventive measures that curb the spread and transmission of COVID-19.

“This is a new normal. Let us all accept it and adapt our lifestyles to it,” Mutsvangwa said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...