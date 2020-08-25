Schneider Electric Launches Products to Reduce Nigeria’s US$29 Billion Annual Power Disturbances Cost

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and

automation recently launched a range of smart solutions adapted to the Nigerian

environment, to drive down the cost of power disturbances from an alarming US $29

billion.

Based on figures from World Bank, the Nigerian economy annually loses as much as

US $29 billion to power disturbances across its various sectors of its activities.

From high maintenance cost for appliances and installations through electrical fires

and loss of lives, power disruptions and total blackouts continue to plague businesses

and households.

These range of products are categorised as critical power management, smart homes,

and lighting, home and distribution solutions.

According to the head of Partner and Buildings Business for Schneider Electric,

Anglophone West Africa, Mojola Ola in a statement, “these solutions are safe because

they avoid electrical fires; are efficient in helping one save money by reducing energy

spend; are reliable by preventing failure of electrical distribution; and are compliant

because they demonstrate Schneider Electric’s commitment to sustainability, a key

policy for the company.

He further added, “with the right tools, you can leverage data for: space management,

occupant well-being, occupant engagement, and operational efficiency.

“These products lead to reduction in maintenance, increase in productivity, and

reduction in CO2 emission.

“They will help customers reinvent buildings, particularly those of financial

institution, hotels, airports, healthcare, offices, and even homes.”

In times of pandemics, the importance of space management is essential to ensure safe

distancing, monitoring of occupancy levels, and adapting to office layout.

Also, occupants’ well-being is enhanced through the use of Schneider Electric’s

Ecostruxure to confirm optimal humidity and to check air circulation.

To improve occupants’ engagement, the launched product guarantees effective

communication, easy access to IT tools and seamless navigation around the office.

Targeting operational efficiency, one of Schneider Electric’s new technology made

provision for smarter cleaning, optimized building management and power systems,

as well as a better management of amenities.

Beyond cost savings made from averting power disturbances, the Schneider Electric’s

Ecostruxure recent initiatives have enormous benefits for Nigerian IT experts,

business owners and corporate organizations, even for governments at various levels.

