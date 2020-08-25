Commission for Persons with Disabilities gets Governing Council

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Aug. 24, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Governing Council of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities as well as the appointment of an Executive Secretary.

Presidential aide, Femi Adesina, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said the appointments were in line with the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act , 2019.

According to the Act, the commission shall be headed by a part-time Chairman and six members who shall be persons with disabilities representing the geo-political zones of the federation subject to confirmation of the Senate for a four-year term of office in the first instance.

The Act further stated that they may be reappointed for a second term of four years and no more.

Adesina further quoted the Act as saying “the Executive Secretary, who shall be responsible to the Council for the implementation of the policies and administration of the daily affairs of the Commission, shall also be a Person with Disability with a five-year tenure in the first instance, and may be reappointed for a second term and no more.”

The presidential aide gave the names, designations and geo-political zones of members of the management of the commission as:

1.Dr Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa – Chairman – North West

2.Oparaku Onyejelam Jaja – Member – South East

3.Philomena Isioma Konwea – Member – South South

4. Omopariola Busuyi Oluwasola – Member – South West

5. Amina Rahma Audu – Member – North West

6. Mrs Esther Andrew Awu – Member – North Central

7. Abba Audu Ibrahim – Member – North East

8. James David Lalu – Executive Secretary – North Central

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...