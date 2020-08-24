Sterling Bank develops affordable energy solution for homes, businesses

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

Abuja, Aug. 23, 2020 Sterling Alternative Finance (SAF), the non-interest banking division of Sterling Bank Plc, says it has developed a clean and affordable energy solution for homes and businesses across the country.

Mohammed Yinusa Head of Digital Business, SAF made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Yinusa said the energy solution known as Altpower, came with a package of financing that would provide consumers with flexible and pocket-friendly options.

He said that Altpower was designed to provide accessible alternative – solar and renewable- power solutions to homes, businesses and public institutions in the country through monthly or installment-payment plan.

“It offers a more reliable and affordable energy source to under served homes and businesses as well as those living and doing business in communities that do not have any access to electricity.

“It is a reliable, accessible and affordable solution that is scalable to meet every customer’s desired energy needs.”

While listing available options, he urged individuals and businesses that needed reliable and affordable power solutions to visit Altpower.ng to start enjoying uninterrupted power supply through buy outright, lease to own or Power as a service (Paas) subscription.

“Outright option is for customers possessing the financial ability to make full payment for the equipment of the alternative energy package of choice.

“However, the lease to own package allows customers that cannot afford to pay at once to spread payment for up to a year without interest.

“For both categories of customers, Altpower curates all the energy products the customer needs to ensure that he has uninterrupted power supply.

“These energy products range from inverters to batteries, UPS, surge protectors, solar home systems among others,’’ he said.

Yinusa said a customer who opted for Paas would have solar powered inverters delivered and installed without making an advance fee or payment, adding that the customer would only be required to pay a monthly rental fee.

“The power and solar powered solution allows customers to charge their batteries when there is sunlight or use power from the grid when sunlight is not available, thereby making it a win-win solution.’’

